Ontario Announces New Enhancements (Up to 3 Lines) for Carp Fishing

TORONTO — Today, the Ontario government announced new regulations to make fishing for common carp more accessible.

“I’m happy to announce that anglers will now be able to use up to three lines when targeting common carp in Fisheries Management Zones 12–20. This will help more anglers take advantage of Ontario’s world-class carp fishing opportunities,” said John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry.

The area covered by the new carp fishing regulations includes all of Southern Ontario and parts of Central and Northeastern Ontario.

In order to use more than one line, anglers must meet all of the following conditions:

Anglers must use baits that are plant-based or artificial corn

When fishing from shore, each line being used can be no further than 2 metres (approximately 6 feet) from another line the angler is using

When fishing from a vessel, all lines must be on board the vessel with the angler.

These conditions are intended to lower the risk of catching non-target species and reduce crowding at popular shore fishing locations.

“I’m delighted that our government’s new regulations will make carp fishing more enjoyable and more accessible,” said Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries. “Enjoying Ontario’s spectacular outdoors contributes to the success of our tourism industry and is a safe way to contribute to the province’s economic and social recovery — so that we emerge post- pandemic as a global destination of choice for anglers and all other tourists.”

“This exciting announcement demonstrates that our government is once again listening to anglers in this province,” said Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources of

Forestry. “The ability to now use up to three lines when targeting common carp is just one more example of how we value fishing and hunting as crucial for our economy and way of life.”

Despite the challenges of the past year, Ontario has continued to improve hunting and fishing opportunities in the province.

These include:

A new selective harvest system and point-based moose allocation process to support sustainable populations and provide a fairer system for moose hunters

A new spring catch-and-release season for bass in Fisheries Management Zone 20, which includes the Canadian waters of Lake Ontario and the Lawrence River

A regular annual spring hunting season for black bear

A new fall hunting season for wild turkey in Wildlife Management Unit 72

New Sunday gun hunting opportunities in southern Ontario at the request of select municipalities.

Anglers and hunters should continue following the directives of their local Chief Medical Officer of Health when planning outdoor activities. For a full list of recommendations and current health advice, please check http://www.ontario.ca/COVID19.

