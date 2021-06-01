Ontario Hunting Regulations “Hard Copy” On The Way

Many hunters and anglers like the touch-and-feel aspect of picking up a hard copy of their provincial regulations. We get that. Let’s be honest, it can be a pain to scroll up and down in search of specific information on your computer or phone. Conversely, having a hard copy on hand can make finding the information you need much easier—not to mention, easier on the eyes.

Due to the unique and unforeseen circumstances with COVID, there has been a delay in prepping, printing and distributing the latest hunting regulations.

Fortunately, the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry has posted that the summaries are expected to be delivered to operating licence issuers and Service Ontario locations sometime in August.

Be patient hunters, your hard copies will be available soon.

In the meantime, the digital version is available here.