Ontario Proposes a New and Improved Moose Management Program

The Ontario government is taking action to address concerns from hunters on how the province manages its moose population to ensure sustainability and hunting opportunities for future generations.

Today, John Yakabuski, Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, and Mike Harris, Parliamentary Assistant to the Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry, announced the government’s proposal to revise moose management in the province, based on the recommendations of the Big Game Management Advisory Committee (BGMAC). In Spring 2019, the government tasked BGMAC to advise the province on a path forward. The committee has provided its report to the government, which is now available on ontario.ca/moose-management-review.

“We are listening to moose hunters across the province, and our proposal is designed to work for the hunting community,” said Minister Yakabuski. “I encourage Ontario’s hunters to review the proposal and consider its implications on moose populations and future hunting opportunities. I would like to thank BGMAC and the committee’s Chair, John Kaplanis, for their dedication and insight on strengthening moose management in Ontario.”

The government’s proposal is now available on the Environmental Registry of Ontario for public feedback. An additional proposal to address the committee’s recommendation regarding moose predation has also been posted for comment. Interested hunters, members of the public and organizations are invited to review the proposals on the Environmental Registry and provide their comments by September 26, 2019.

“Our government recognizes the importance of moose hunting to Ontario families and communities,” said MPP Harris. “We want to make sure Ontarians can get outdoors and enjoy the sport of hunting, and that these opportunities are available today and long into the future.”