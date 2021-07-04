Ontario Provincial Parks Open for 2016 Season

Yesterday Minister of Natural Resources and Forestry Bill Mauro was in Bronte Creek Provincial Park to announce the opening of provincial parks for the 2016 season.

Most provincial parks in southern Ontario will open for the season starting May 13, with the majority of northern Ontario parks opening on May 20.

Visitors can enjoy lots of fun activities in Ontario’s provincial parks, including:

Learning how to get started in backcountry camping at Frontenac Provincial Park on May 14 by finding out what clothing, footwear, equipment and food you’ll need, and how to treat water and stay safe in the outdoors.

Learn to camp with Ontario parks and Coleman

Joining park staff at Bronte Creek Provincial Park for Springtime on the Farm on May 23 and participating in farm activities typical of the 1890s.

Bird watching, with several upcoming birding festivals, including: Frontenac Spring Bird Walk on May 15 Presqu’ile’s Warblers and Whimbrels Weekend, May 21-22 The Pinery Migration Weekend, May 21-23 MacGregor Point Huron Fringe Birding Festival, May 27-30 and June 2-5.



More events are added throughout the season, so check back often.

Campsites can be reserved online 24 hours a day or by calling the park reservation line at

1-888-ONT-PARK between 7 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily.