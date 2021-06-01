Poaching: Out-of-Season Walleye Nets Offender $6,000 Fine

Yet again another sad story comes to us from Ontario’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry. This one reports a poaching incident in which the perpetrator was from the USA.

Wayne Nasi, of Hurley, Wisconsin was illegally fishing for Walleye in an area called Tweed Creek on Lake Nipigon. We say “illegally” because in that specific area, there is an extended closure on the Walleye season which lasts from April 14th to June 10th.

Nasi was busted on June 8th, two days ahead of the opener putting him blatantly fishing or should we say poaching Walleye in the closed season.

Adding to that, he was fishing with barbed hooks in a barbless-hook only area.

If the above isn’t enough, he was also cleaning and cutting his Walleye while still on the water, into small pieces, in order to try and disguise them as another species (we would assume Perch, Sunfish or Crappie). This guy definitely had a plan!

The Ontario regs state:

All fish must be packaged so that they can be easily counted and identified, not just those with limits. To ensure fish can be easily counted, package each fish separately, or arrange fillets spread flat in a clear freezer bag. Do not freeze fillets in container or a large lump frozen together in bags. Since anglers often transport or store various species of fish, it is their responsibility to ensure every fillet of their catch can be easily identified. Ensure you leave at least a large patch of skin on all fish fillets for identification purposes. Some species (e.g. Lake Whitefish or Lake Herring (cisco)) may require additional identifying features such as the head. Conservation officers may inspect your catch at any time. Always have your fish and your licence easily accessible, and place coolers of fish where they can be easily inspected. If a conservation officer inspects fish captured through sport fishing and you are transporting them improperly packaged your catch may be seized for evidence, you could get a ticket and be fined and/or you may have to attend court close to where the inspection took place, which may be far from where you live.

Nasi was hit with a 6,000-dollar fine and is banned from fishing in Ontario for 4 years.

We keep hearing more and more fish and wildlife infractions on a continued basis. Unfortunately, these criminals will not quit.

Remember, if you encounter a poaching crime in the wild or on the water, please call 1-877-847-7667 , your call will be recorded and you may be asked to provide: the occurrence number if you are reporting on one of the violations on the map. your name and contact information. details about the suspected activity.

For the original report/story go here