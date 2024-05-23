Professional Golfer Catches HUGE Pike During Tournament

As heard on Outdoor Journal Radio

In one of our favourite quotes from A Sand County Almanac, Aldo Leopold wrote, “A man may not care for golf and still be human, but the man who does not like to see, hunt, photograph, or otherwise outwit birds or animals is hardly normal. He is supercivilized, and I for one do not know how to deal with him.”

Last year, U.S Senior Open golfer Rusty Strawn showed that not all golfers are supercivilized when he hooked and landed a “nearly 50-inch pike” from the shores of Sentry World Golf Club’s twelfth-hole pond!

“I went over there, I didn’t have any tackle. Rod and reel. No lures. Went over there and one of the guides over there said, ‘Hey just take this.’ I took a little plastic worm and took it out there and on the third cast. I’d never caught a Northern Pike that size, or at all,” Strawn said.

