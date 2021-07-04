Remember to Renew your Outdoors Card

If you’re planning on fishing or hunting in Ontario next year, check to see if your Outdoors Card expires at the end of 2015. If it does, you can renew it now.

In order to fish or hunt in Ontario, most people need an Outdoors Card, along with a hunting or fishing licence tag.

The Outdoors Card is valid for three calendar years. Cards expire December 31 of any given year.

There are three ways to renew your Outdoors Cards:

Online

By calling 1-800-288-1155

In person at a participating ServiceOntario centre or Sail Outdoors.

Quick Facts Approximately 690,000 Outdoors Cards were sold in Ontario in 2014.

In 2014, anglers bought approximately 1.1 million fishing licences in Ontario, generating about $36.6 million in revenue.

Last year, hunters bought approximately 620,000 hunting licences in Ontario, generating about $29.5 million in revenue.

All revenue from the sale of hunting and fishing licences in Ontario is used for wildlife and fisheries management.