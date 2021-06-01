This may very well the biggest fishing-related adventure travel contest of all time. When it’s all said and done $100,000.00 worth of fantastic trips into the Northern Ontario wilderness will have been won.

We are very proud to be a part of this incredible event called the Great Ontario Get-away Give-away, it’s going to be a blast. Before we tell you how it works here’s a little background as to how it came about. Here’s how it works.

Starting on Thursday, April 1st at 12 pm EST, fishncanada.com users will be given the opportunity to enter the contest absolutely free of charge to try and win one of the many all-expense-paid trips for two that will be given away during the 5 month long Great Ontario Getaway giveaway. The event will run from April to August 2021. Five (5) trips for two (2) will be given away each of the five months for a total of 25 trips for two or 50 all-expense-paid trips.

Definition of all-expense-paid trips means that all costs will be covered from the time you arrive at the pre-determined hub or pick-up point, this could be an airbase, a town, or a train station, etc. your free trip does not start from your home or even home town, it will be your responsibility to get to the starting hub. From that point, all expenses will be paid with the exclusion of alcoholic beverages and gratuities for the lodge staff and or guides.

In order to enter as a contestant, you must first open an account on fishncanada.com then you must upload a photo or video of your outdoor activity that you have been participating in to help you get through the pandemic. This does not necessarily have to involve fishing (although let’s be honest, it would be great) it can be as simple as walking the family dog, going for walks in the park, jogging around your neighborhood whatever you do to get by in these difficult times that involves the outdoors. Then just write a short story telling us about that outdoor activity.

Your picture or video along with your story will then be posted up for all to see and read and they will then vote on their favorite. The voting will take place every 24 hours and voters may cast up to 5 votes per day, so it is important that you encourage people to vote for you every day. The top 5 contestants each month will win the free exciting trips.

Each month immediately after the top 5 voted contestants are announced there will be a random draw from hundreds of lodges and resorts to determine the winning locations. This process will repeat each month on our live web-casts.

As well, in order to incentivise all of the voters and none winning contestants who participate throughout the 5 month event there will be a Grand Finale random draw that will reward lucky voters and non winning contestants, they to will win free trips for two to some of Ontario’s finest wilderness destinations.

You can enter as a contestant, voter, or both to increase your chances of winning. As a Contestant and a voter, you can vote for yourself once per day. As a Voter, you can cast up to 5 votes every 24-hours for the duration of the event. Voters can only cast one (1) vote per contestant per day (5 different contestants per day) Grand Finale prizes will be determined by random draws, the more votes you cast the better your odds of winning.

Open to all legal residents of Canada who are the age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry.

Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries and votes received before closing dates. For full rules and entry details of each contest draws visit: https://fishncanada.com/contest-2021/