Three Arrests Made In Connection with Triple Murder of Florida Anglers

NEWS UPDATE: Three suspects have been arrested in connection with the grisly July 17th slayings of three fishing buddies in rural Frostproof, Florida.

Last week Damion Tillman, 23, Kevin Springfield, 30, and Brandon Rollins, 27, were attacked and killed during a nighttime fishing excursion. The shocking crime led to an exhaustive manhunt and a massive $30,000 reward for information leading to an arrest.

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd confirms, “We have locked up the three people responsible for the murders of these guys.”

Tony “TJ” Wiggins, 26, who has a criminal background dating back to his youth, is the alleged leader behind last Friday’s attack. He was apprehended alongside his partner, Mary Whittemore, 27, and his brother William “Robert” Wiggins, 21, who are each suspected of playing a role in the violent triple homicide.

Sheriff Judd referred to Tony Wiggins as “pure evil in the flesh.”

Sheriff Judd is updating the media on the arrests of these 3 suspects in the July 17th triple homicide in #Frostproof: 26 yo Tony "TJ" Wiggins; 27 yo Mary Whittemore; and 21 yo William "Robert" Wiggins.



We hope that justice will be served in this case and that this development will bring some comfort to the friends and family of the victims, and the small community of Frostproof, Florida that has been devasted by this unthinkable crime.