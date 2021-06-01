Toronto Sportsmen’s Show Cancelled Due to Coronavirus

HUGE news in the outdoor industry as this year’s 2020 Toronto Sportsmen’s Show has been canceled due to concern about the spreading of the COVID-19 (Coronavirus). This is the first time in history that this iconic show has been postponed in any way. Angelo, Pete and the whole team here will miss going to the show this year however they all feel this is the correct move.

Below is the official press release:

Toronto, March 13, 2020 – Effective immediately, the 2020 Toronto Sportsmen’s Show (March 18-22), which was set to take place at The International Centre in Mississauga, will not be opening.

In the 73-year history of the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show, this is the first time it has had to suspend the event. This action is being taken based on recommendations made by the provincial Chief Medical Officer of Health and Peel Public Health to help reduce possible risk regarding the spread of COVID-19 (Coronavirus).

Attendees who have already purchased tickets will be notified by email.

TSS staff will contact exhibitors as soon as possible with more information.