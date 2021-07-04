Total of $12,000 in Fines for Fishing Violations

Seven Toronto area men have pleaded guilty and were fined a total of $12,000 for fishing offences.

Kawall Rampat and Chintnarayan Beharry were each fined $3,000 for sport fishing by means other than angling and received a two-year fishing suspension.

Ravi Seuram was fined $2,000 for illegally using a hook to pierce or hook a fish on a part of its body other than its mouth and also received a two-year fishing suspension. Narinaraine Beharry, Bhansuraj Byjnauth, Vejai Hemnath and Balram Singh each received a $1,000 fine for sport fishing by means other than angling.

The court heard that on September 27, 2015, an Aurora District conservation officer received a complaint regarding suspicious fishing activity on Wilmot Creek in the Municipality of Clarington. An investigation revealed that Rampat and Chintnarayan Beharry used a machete to harvest 15 Chinook salmon, and Seuram harvested four additional salmon by using a hook to pierce or hook fish on a part of its body other than its mouth. The conservation officer apprehended the suspects and seized 19 salmon and the machete.

Further investigation revealed that Narinaraine Beharry, Byjnauth, Hemnath and Singh assisted the three men by collecting and transporting the illegally taken fish to a nearby motor vehicle.

Justice of the Peace Ronald Prestage heard the case in the Ontario Court of Justice, Whitby, on December 9, 2015.

To report a natural resources violation, call the MNRF TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free any time or contact your local ministry office during regular business hours. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).