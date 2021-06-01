Tournament Angler Dies In Accident During MLF Event

Unfortunately, as with everything in life, tragedy can and will rear its ugly head no matter how safe you think things are. And tournament fishing is no exception.

During a recent 2021 Major League Fishing event, 77-year-old co-angler Pete Spencer Lammons Jr. (former NFL football player) accidentally fell into the water on Sam Rayburn Reservoir in Texas (while fishing/competing with the boat not running).

Attempts were made to rescue Mr. Lammons by his boater (daily fishing partner) but were unsuccessful.

The body was later discovered with side scan sonar and was recovered.

We are not sure if Mr. Lammons was wearing a PFD. That said, as Ang and Pete always stress, wearing a Personal Floatation Device will certainly up the odds in saving lives. Hopefully more of us will make a conscious effort to use these life saving devices as part of our daily fishing equipment.

Read the full MLF story here