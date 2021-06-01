Two Live Pipe Bombs Caught By Anglers While Fishing

As reported by WKRC news in the United States, fishing guide Jon Kenyon was on the Sacramento River when an angler on his boat hooked into a pipe bomb. Yes, you read that correctly!

As they realized what the object was, the two anglers called the local police to report the incident. But before the police had arrived, a second boat hooked into yet another pipe bomb.

Both bombs were considered live and they were disarmed by the local bomb squad.

Could these be the catches of the day?

