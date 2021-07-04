Video: Trout & Tiger Muskie Showing How They Catch a Meal

Here is a very interesting video from Freewater Pictures of a Tiger Muskie and Trout showing off their hunting skills. It’s amazing to see these fish in the early stages using their instincts to catch a meal.

Take what you see in this video and apply it to when you want to target theses species.

PETE: Great video, I think we can all plainly see that the Muskie is a much more deadly, fierce, and seemingly accurate predator. Let’s face it, through time that aquarium will only have 1 fish in it… and it’s not going to be the pretty one.

ANGELO: I would like to see however, the Muskie taking something off the surface, as the trout did. That’s where the trout may have an advantage, since they are masters of the topwater strike. Often, we see Muskie following a topwater with almost a sense of hesitation, or maybe it is putting out an aura of intimidation to its struggling prey. Trout however, make up their minds and react quickly, since a lot of their surface diet will eventually up-and-fly away.

PETE: And finally back under the water; this video is a great example as to when a fish will strike sub-surface food… usually as the baitfish pauses or is sitting still. Remember this the next time you are reeling at a steady pace or trolling.