Paul Kirtley’s: Wilderness Axe Skills and Campcraft

Good anglers may know their way around their tackle box – but do they know how to use their axe, knife and saw. If not – and we all know we need to fit in that category – check out this new book. It’s awesome.

Paul Kirtley is a professional bushcraft instructor in the UK. He’s a good friend who I’ve canoe tripped with in the past. He’s a skilled paddler, experienced wilderness guide, ethical outdoorsman; and he’s the only person I know who could pull off writing a fully detailed 200-page hardcover book, full of step-by-step colour photographs (650), on the subject of axes, knives and campcraft.

Wilderness Axe Skills and Campcraft is Paul’s first book, and I hope it’s not his last. It’s an incredible resource for any camper, canoe tripper, or bush crafter.

The book walks you through selecting the correct tools (axes, knives and saw blades) for the job, caring and maintenance of your tools, axe techniques like splitting wood and felling, limbing, and sectioning trees); and how to do it all without injuring yourself.

The bonus section on campcraft is exceptional. It not only shows you how to carve a perfect wooden spoon – a must for any camper – but also how to make things like pot hangers, camp stools, tripods for the campfire. It even has a chapter on essential knots features a detailed look at more than a dozen types of wood and their properties, for best choices in all bushcraft needs.

Wilderness Axe Skills and Campcraft is destined to be a classic and will definitely be on the best-sellers list very soon. It’s written in a clear, concise, and detailed manner and should be required reading for all outdoorsy types.

Check out the interview I did with Paul Kirtley about his book on my KCHappy Camper You Tube channel.