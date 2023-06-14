Recipe of the Week – Fish Tacos

We are just two weeks away from the launch of Outdoor Journal Radio’s newest podcast, Eating Wild, and we could not be more excited to share it with you.

So, to whet your appetites for the new show, hosts Antonio Meleca, Daniel Martins, and Luis Pereira want to give you their famous Crappie taco recipe, straight from the shores of Lake Scugog. Here is what you will need:

What you will need:

Tacos

Fresh fish (preferably Crappie, but any white-fleshed fish will do)

Tortillas

Lettuce

Tomatoes

Avacado

Cabbage

Cilantro

Cheese

Marinade

Canola oil

Lime juice

Garlic

Chilli powder

Cumin

Paprika

Cayenne seasoning

Salt

Pepper

Sauce

Sour cream

Mayonaise

Lime juice

Garlic powder

Salt

Instructions:

1) Make the Marinade:

In a mixing bowl whisk together canola oil, lime juice, garlic, chili powder, cumin, paprika, and cayenne. Season with salt and pepper to taste (about 3/4 tsp salt 1/4 tsp pepper).

Place fish into a bowl then pour marinade over fish allow to marinate in mixture 20 minutes.

2) Make the Sauce

While you wait for the fish to marinate, get a small bowl and whisk together sour cream, mayonnaise, lime juice, and garlic powder. Season with salt to taste.

3) Cook the fish

With the fish marinaded and the sauce made, preheat a Pan or skillet to medium-high heat. Once hot, pan sear the fish until cooked through, about 3 minutes per side (cook time will vary based on the thickness of fish).

4) Serve and Enjoy!

Once cooked, break the fish into pieces and layer over warm tortillas. Top with cabbage, avocado, tomatoes, pineapple, cilantro pico, cheese (if using), and fish taco sauce on top. Mix fresh lime juice and tabasco, and salt to taste through this pico de gallo and cabbage.