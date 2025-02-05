Check out Oliver on YouTube! / @oliverngy / @bigbassdreams Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by fishing guide and bass fishing content creator, Oliver Ngy, to talk about his attempt to change the way anglers feel about consuming Largemouth Bass. Topics discussed included: the argument against 100% catch and release fishing; whether you should keep big fish; 17-pound bass; the decline of California bass fishing; big baits for big fish; giant swimbaits; a one-bite mindset; pike being the best-eating freshwater fish; Big Bass Dreams; New Lake Effect; and much more! To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!