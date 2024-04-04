The Digital Fishing World w/ Jay Siemens | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 113

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the boys are back at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show for the last time this year with one of the most familiar faces in the Canadian fishing scene, Jay Siemens.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Muskies Canada; more weights in fish; and taking your crappie to the zoo.

With those matters out of the way, Jay stops by the booth! Topics discussed included: getting your significant other interested in the outdoors; adjusting your plans; Uncut Angling; the ridiculous size of Ontario; hitting 1 million views; LiveScope glasses; phones replacing cameras; Striped Bass fishing; and much more!

Thank you to today’s sponsors!
Invasive Species Centre – Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
Coleman Canada – The Outside is Calling, Answer the Call.

CANADIAN ANGLERS: Outdoor Journal Radio and the Invasive Species Centre are looking for your help in getting information about our invasive Goldfish population. Fill out the quick survey to help us keep our waters safe from invasive species!

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
