The Digital Fishing World w/ Jay Siemens | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 113

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, the boys are back at the Toronto Sportsmen’s Show for the last time this year with one of the most familiar faces in the Canadian fishing scene, Jay Siemens.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: Muskies Canada; more weights in fish; and taking your crappie to the zoo.

With those matters out of the way, Jay stops by the booth! Topics discussed included: getting your significant other interested in the outdoors; adjusting your plans; Uncut Angling; the ridiculous size of Ontario; hitting 1 million views; LiveScope glasses; phones replacing cameras; Striped Bass fishing; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!

More from Angelo and Pete:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► YOUTUBE

More from Jay Siemens:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► TWITTER

► YOUTUBE

► SHOP CATCH AND COOK

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

Invasive Species Centre – Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

Coleman Canada – The Outside is Calling, Answer the Call.



CANADIAN ANGLERS: Outdoor Journal Radio and the Invasive Species Centre are looking for your help in getting information about our invasive Goldfish population. Fill out the quick survey to help us keep our waters safe from invasive species!