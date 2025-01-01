Thank you to today’s sponsors!

How do you really know if the ice is safe before you step onto it?

In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, the crew is joined by Dr. Paul Cooley, founder of NextGen Environmental Research and the mind behind Angler’s Leaderboard, to break down a groundbreaking new tool called Ice Time. Using satellite radar technology, Ice Time provides near-real-time ice condition data for lakes across Canada and beyond.

The conversation dives into how satellite radar can see through snow and darkness, how ice actually forms and shifts on large lakes, why pressure ridges are one of the biggest hidden dangers on ice, and how anglers, snowmobilers, and outdoor enthusiasts can use this data to make safer decisions before ever leaving home.

Topics covered include:

How satellite radar maps ice thickness and ice types

Why early-season and late-season ice is most dangerous

How pressure ridges form, move, and collapse

Real-world ice safety failures and what causes them

How Ice Time can help anglers, guides, and winter travellers plan smarter trips

This episode is a must-listen for anyone who spends time on frozen lakes, whether you ice fish, snowmobile, skate, or travel winter ice roads.

Listen now and learn how modern technology is changing winter safety forever.