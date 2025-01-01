Great white shark sightings in Atlantic Canada are rising fast — but what’s driving the boom? In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, hosts Angelo Viola and Pete Bowman dive into the science behind the growing shark population off Canada’s east coast.

From rebounding seal numbers to shifting ocean temperatures, the guys explore how these apex predators are reclaiming their role in the marine food web. Joining them is Dr. Nigel Hussey from the University of Windsor, one of Canada’s leading shark researchers, to share new findings from satellite tagging and field studies that are reshaping what we know about Great Whites in northern waters.

Tune in for an eye-opening discussion about how climate change, conservation, and ecosystem balance are fueling this remarkable wildlife comeback.

