The Great White Shark Boom – What’s Happening in Atlantic Canada

Great white shark sightings in Atlantic Canada are rising fast — but what’s driving the boom? In this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, hosts Angelo Viola and Pete Bowman dive into the science behind the growing shark population off Canada’s east coast.

From rebounding seal numbers to shifting ocean temperatures, the guys explore how these apex predators are reclaiming their role in the marine food web. Joining them is Dr. Nigel Hussey from the University of Windsor, one of Canada’s leading shark researchers, to share new findings from satellite tagging and field studies that are reshaping what we know about Great Whites in northern waters.

Tune in for an eye-opening discussion about how climate change, conservation, and ecosystem balance are fueling this remarkable wildlife comeback.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
