The Self-Cloning Crayfish Invading our Lakes | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 156

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Premek Hamr to talk about the Marbled Crayfish, an invasive species that has the ability to clone itself. Topics discussed included: how crayfish spread from lake to lake; why crayfish should not be used as bait; self-replication; genetically modified invasives; eating crayfish; what anglers can do; and much more!

