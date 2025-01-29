Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures

J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment

Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Dr. Premek Hamr to talk about the Marbled Crayfish, an invasive species that has the ability to clone itself. Topics discussed included: how crayfish spread from lake to lake; why crayfish should not be used as bait; self-replication; genetically modified invasives; eating crayfish; what anglers can do; and much more!

To never miss an episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, be sure to like, subscribe, and leave a review on your favourite podcast app!