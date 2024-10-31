The Status of our Moose Populations | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 143

WATCH:
LISTEN:
This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Brent Patterson and Joe Northrup of the Ontario MNRF to get a status update on Ontario’s moose populations and to find out why/if they are in decline.
First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: three weeks on the road; The Trailer Park Boys; Vince McMahon; mouse traps; Fish’n Canada w/ Bob Izumi; Colin McKeown; tournament fishing etiquette; Great Whites in Nova Scotia; and rough fish episodes on The Fish’n Canada Show.
With those matters out of the way, Brent and Joe join the show! Topics discussed included: what is causing Ontario’s moose populations to decline; the logic behind calf tags; the European model of moose management; winter ticks; shooting collared moose; why more hunters makes moose hunting harder; the multi predator problem; how poaching is factored into assessing our population health; keeping road kill; and much more!
More from Angelo and Pete:
► WEBSITE
► FACEBOOK
► INSTAGRAM
► YOUTUBE
Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!
– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures