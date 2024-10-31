The Status of our Moose Populations | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 143

WATCH:

LISTEN:

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Brent Patterson and Joe Northrup of the Ontario MNRF to get a status update on Ontario’s moose populations and to find out why/if they are in decline.

First, however, a bit of housekeeping was in order. Topics discussed included: three weeks on the road; The Trailer Park Boys; Vince McMahon; mouse traps; Fish’n Canada w/ Bob Izumi; Colin McKeown; tournament fishing etiquette; Great Whites in Nova Scotia; and rough fish episodes on The Fish’n Canada Show.

With those matters out of the way, Brent and Joe join the show! Topics discussed included: what is causing Ontario’s moose populations to decline; the logic behind calf tags; the European model of moose management; winter ticks; shooting collared moose; why more hunters makes moose hunting harder; the multi predator problem; how poaching is factored into assessing our population health; keeping road kill; and much more!

More from Angelo and Pete:

► WEBSITE

► FACEBOOK

► INSTAGRAM

► YOUTUBE

Thank you to the sponsors of today’s episode!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species

– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures