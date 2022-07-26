Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 112

A huge day for Ugly Pike as the long awaited launch date for Ugly Pike Pilsner is announced! Chris and Frank also get into the famed Lake Nipissing fishery.  Discussion includes: 

  • Pilsner release date and how listeners can buy it
  • The upcoming Ugly Pike Pilsner launch party in St. Catharines, ON and the custom baits that will only be available at this event
  • Frank’s recent trip to Nipissing, lessons learned, and how Frank and Chris will change their approach on this body of water as they head back there in early August
  • Discussion on bait selection for the upcoming trip and talk about what exactly constitutes a confidence bait 

