The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 112

A huge day for Ugly Pike as the long awaited launch date for Ugly Pike Pilsner is announced! Chris and Frank also get into the famed Lake Nipissing fishery. Discussion includes:
- Pilsner release date and how listeners can buy it
- The upcoming Ugly Pike Pilsner launch party in St. Catharines, ON and the custom baits that will only be available at this event
- Frank’s recent trip to Nipissing, lessons learned, and how Frank and Chris will change their approach on this body of water as they head back there in early August
- Discussion on bait selection for the upcoming trip and talk about what exactly constitutes a confidence bait
- The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 111
