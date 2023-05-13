The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 131

JP Bushey is one of the most prolific multi species anglers in Ontario.  He is also a muskie addict who guides all over Ontario, focussing on Georgian Bay but also angling all lake Nipissing, the French River, and beyond!  JP provided so much information on amazing tactics and approaches to muskie hunting in this session, it was truly amazing.  Points of discussion include:  

  • Keys to guiding success and what makes an exceptional guide
  • How passion turns into success
  • Why fundamentals are an essential element to success on the water 
  • Vital casting techniques that get your bait to hit the water the perfect way

