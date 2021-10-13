The Ugly Pike Podcast: Mike Perkins (Part 1) – Episode 97

Chris and Frank travel to one of, if not the most difficult bodies of water to go after muskies on – the legendary Mark Perkins guides out of the Shangri-La that is Obabikon Bay Camp on the famed Lake of the Woods. In this episode, Mark drops as much knowledge as we have ever had from a guest and the conversation was enlightening. In just part one alone we covered so many points of interest like fishing in tough weather, proper hook sets, the importance of “first dark”, chasing big fish, and going outside the box when the going gets tough out on the water. We are very excited to share this episode with our listeners.