The Ugly Pike Podcast: Georgian Bay Breakdown – Episode 96

by Ugly Pike

Chris and Frank travel to one of, if not the most difficult bodies of water to go after muskies on – the legendary Georgian Bay.  The guys talk about what made it an interesting and extremely challenging trip and how they had to make changes to their approach in order to combat unfriendly weather and fishing conditions.  

