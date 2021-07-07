The Ugly Pike Podcast: Andrew Rideout (Part 2)- Episode 91

Part 2 in our discussion with Andrew Rideout where he elaborates on the importance and utility of using guides, the best lures and tactics across different seasons on Lake of the Woods, jigging for muskies, and how tournament angling has influenced his outlook on muskie hunting.
