Three Weeks in the Backcountry | Outdoor Journal Radio ep. 145

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by Kevin Callan, AKA The Happy Camper! Topics discussed included: unclaimed moose tags; getting the funk out; fishing border waters; pulling ticks out during a podcast; old-school fish finding; kissing your fishing buddies; influencer culture in camping; 102 portages; dehydrating your own food; packing tips; camping near fires; cooler essentials; Spam; the benefits of solo camping; navigating Crown Land; and much more!

