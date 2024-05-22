Venison Stuffed Patty Pan Squash – Recipe of the Week

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio

As heard on the latest episode of Eating Wild

Ingredients: (Serves 4)

  • 4 (3 or 4-inch) patty pan squash, with green stems
  • 1 lb ground venison
  • 3 tbsp fat: grass-fed butter, tallow or, oil (extra virgin or avocado; never use canola or seed oils!)
  • 1 medium onion finely diced
  • 1 large bell pepper, diced (red or yellow are great)
  • 2 cups passata/strained tomato sauce (free from: salt, sugar and preservatives)
  • 2 tsp unrefined salt or more to your liking
  • ½ tsp freshly ground black pepper
  • 2 large cloves garlic, minced
  • ½ tsp each: dried basil and oregano

Optional:

  • ¼ cup toasted walnuts or pine nuts, chopped
  • 1/8 tsp cayenne pepper or 1 tsp sriracha sauce (if you like spicy)

Loving Preparation

  • Preheat oven to 400°F.
  • Cut off the tops of the squash so they look like little hats that you’ll place on top before baking so make sure they’re intact.
  • Scoop out the inside of the squash gently, with a metal teaspoon, careful not to break the squash. Place the hollowed squash side by side in a casserole dish or Dutch oven and add ¼ cup of water to the bottom of the dish. Roughly chop up the scooped-out flesh a little, set aside for use later.
  • Bake covered for 15-20 minutes, until just tender when pierced with a fork.
  • Meanwhile, in a skillet over medium-high heat, cook the onion in the fat until golden brown (approx. 7 minutes), add the venison and cook for 7-8 minutes, until half cooked. Stir occasionally.
  • Add the passata, peppers, scooped-out flesh, salt, pepper, and optional cayenne, stir evenly. Cook for 10 minutes, or until the sauce has reduced by a quarter. Stir in the garlic, dried herbs, and optional nuts. Taste and add more salt, pepper, cayenne if needed. The garlic’s pungency will diminish after baking.
  • Remove the cooked squash from the oven and carefully, yet generously, stuff the squash shells with the venison- mixture and place the little “hats” on top. If it’s too hot, allow the squash and the meat to cool for 10 minutes before stuffing.
  • Return the stuffed squash to the oven and bake uncovered for 20 minutes.
  • Remove from the oven, use a large spoon or ladle to gently transfer the squash to a serving plate and enjoy!
  • Refrigerate leftovers airtight after they completely cool down. Reheat in the oven or on the stovetop with a little water in the pan, close with a lid and cook for 5 minutes on medium heat.
Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
More by Outdoor Journal Radio

