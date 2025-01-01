This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Pete Bowman, Steve Niedzwiecki, and Dean Taylor take the show on the road to Cedar Meadows Resort and Spa in Timmins, Ontario, recording from inside the incredible Sleeping with the Wolves cabin. With real wolves pacing just outside the glass, the crew talks about life on the road, Northern Ontario fishing, and the unique connection between wildlife and outdoor adventure.

They also dive into Canada’s controversial gun buyback program, discuss invasive species awareness, and answer a listener question about proper muskie handling and conservation. Between the wolf sightings, laughs, and on-the-road stories, this episode captures everything that makes Outdoor Journal Radio what it is: fishing, wildlife, and the Canadian wilderness at its best.

