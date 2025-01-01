We Recorded a Podcast Beside Real Wolves!

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Pete Bowman, Steve Niedzwiecki, and Dean Taylor take the show on the road to Cedar Meadows Resort and Spa in Timmins, Ontario, recording from inside the incredible Sleeping with the Wolves cabin. With real wolves pacing just outside the glass, the crew talks about life on the road, Northern Ontario fishing, and the unique connection between wildlife and outdoor adventure.

They also dive into Canada’s controversial gun buyback program, discuss invasive species awareness, and answer a listener question about proper muskie handling and conservation. Between the wolf sightings, laughs, and on-the-road stories, this episode captures everything that makes Outdoor Journal Radio what it is: fishing, wildlife, and the Canadian wilderness at its best.

Thank you to today’s sponsors!

– The Invasive Species Centre: Protecting Canada’s land and water from invasive species
– SAIL: The Ultimate Destination for your Outdoor Adventures
– J&B Cycle and Marine: Your Home for all things powersports, boats, and equipment
– Freedom Cruise Canada: Rent the boat, own the memories

– Anglers Leaderboard: Real-time AI angling platform where everyone is welcome, and every catch counts!

– Silverwax: Proudly Canadian since 1999

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
