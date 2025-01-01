We Solved the Goldfish Problem!

On this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio,  Ottawa is dealing with a stormwater pond overflowing with goldfish and we brought in Dr. Steven Cooke to help us figure out what the hell is going on. Are goldfish spreading across Canada? Can they survive winter? And what should we do about them? 

We also dig into a surprising new concern with round gobies and their link to botulism in birds, how smallmouth bass behave when ice forms, and why Ontario’s salmon have dropped from forty pound giants to fish half the size. Grass carp updates, wildfire impacts, and a behind the scenes look at Canada’s fishing tourism industry round out one of our most loaded episodes yet. 

If you fish the Great Lakes, chase bass, love salmon, or care about invasive species, this is the episode you cannot miss.

Outdoor Journal Radio

Outdoor Journal Radio is Canada’s award-nominated and highest-ranking wilderness podcast. Drawing from their experience as two of Canada’s most prominent outdoor personalities, hosts Angelo Viola and Peter Bowman explore the environmental topics, issues, and events that matter to the everyday outdoorsman. Joined by a wide variety of guests, ODJ Radio seeks to answer the questions and tell the stories of all those who enjoy being outside.
