On this episode of Outdoor Journal Radio, Ottawa is dealing with a stormwater pond overflowing with goldfish and we brought in Dr. Steven Cooke to help us figure out what the hell is going on. Are goldfish spreading across Canada? Can they survive winter? And what should we do about them?

We also dig into a surprising new concern with round gobies and their link to botulism in birds, how smallmouth bass behave when ice forms, and why Ontario’s salmon have dropped from forty pound giants to fish half the size. Grass carp updates, wildfire impacts, and a behind the scenes look at Canada’s fishing tourism industry round out one of our most loaded episodes yet.

If you fish the Great Lakes, chase bass, love salmon, or care about invasive species, this is the episode you cannot miss.

