Weed-Bound Largemouth – How We Caught ‘Em

This was an interesting shoot in which the fish kind of took a back seat in the subject matter and their environment took over.

We’ve been working with the Invasive Species Centre quite a bit lately and we wanted to do an episode to enlighten our audience (as well as ourselves) as to the dangers of invasive species in our Canadian waters.

The St Lawrence River was the stage for part of this episode while the Grand River held the second location position.

Dean and Vova from our team met up with the Invasive Species team and they proceeded together to document the capturing and studying process as to how they deal with dangerous species like the Grass Carp.

While they were all at hard work to our west, Ang and Pete headed east to the St Lawrence in search of Largemouth Bass. Now we know you might be saying why the “Larry”, there are so many Largemouth areas closer to our studio/office in the GTA.

Well, we were hoping if all went well, we might be able to pull off an additional shoot… maybe big Smallies???

We met up with our long-time buddy William Clute and he gave us some great intel on what was happening with the Largemouth at the time of our shoot.

I think our faces say it all… and a great image for you to caption I must say!

Long story short, we got er’ done (it was a grind though with the wind and weather).

Our most productive presentations were flipping jigs/chunks, power shotting soft stick baits, and Texas-rigged craws. We fished all sorts and types of weeds including bullrush, pencil reeds, deep milfoil, matted grass, and cabbage weed. We think we caught a few fish out of each one. We even tried some Yo Zuri topwater baits off of the weed edges but we think the east wind kept the fish to an underwater bite.

During this shoot, we really wanted to show the importance of weed growth and how without it, we would have pretty much zero opportunities for fishing a species like the Largemouth.

Once we combine these two pieces together, I think it will really open the eyes as to how valuable our “weed growth” is to the future of our fishing as well as just how destructive invasive species like Grass Carp can be.