Wild Boar Rack with Apple Cider Brown Butter Sauce

INGREDIENTS
For the chop and sauce
- 450 gr pc boar of rack
- 10 ml of vegetable oil
- 300 ml apple Cider
- 30 gr butter
- 1 sprig thyme
- 1 bay leaf
- Half a lemon
- 2 tbsp cracked black peppercorns
- Kosher salt taste
For the stuffed apples
- 4 pc Macintosh apples
- Half a diced onion
- 50 gr boar bacon
- 2 slice of yesterday’s bread (cubed)
- 200 ml apple cider
- 1 sprig picked thyme
- Cracked black pepper to taste
- Kosher salt to taste
METHOD
- Preheat your oven to 400 degrees Fahrenheit, while your oven is heating up, slice up your boar bacon into small lardon and sauté until they begin to brown and become crispy on the tips but not crunchy, add your onions and picked thyme and sweat until onions become soft but not coloured.
- Take the pan off the heat and add your cubed bread to the mixture, moisten with the apple cider and season with salt and pepper.
- While your stuffing is cooling, core out your apples from the bottom so that the tops remain untouched, remove as much apple flesh as you can without damaging the apples. Stuff the apples with your bacon and bread mixture and place in the oven for approximately 30 min or until golden brown and soft to the touch.
- Place 300ml of apple cider in a small sauce pot to reduce on high heat until it becomes a syrup when finished set aside
- While your apples are cooking and your cider is reducing, prepare your chop with a little vegetable oil and salt and pepper and place in a pre-heated skillet on medium-high heat and begin to brown thoroughly on all sides then place into oven and roast until temperature – on an instant-read thermometer- reads 125 degrees. Then remove from the oven, pour off excess fat, and put back on the stove on low heat and add the butter, thyme sprig, and bay leaf. Baste your chop until the butter becomes brown and nutty in aroma.
- Remove chop from pan to rest on the side… then very quickly add your reduced apple cider and lemon juice to the pan, season with salt and pepper.
- Serve your now perfectly roasted apples on a platter with your boar chop and pour your brown butter cider sauce all over everything and enjoy.
