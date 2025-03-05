This week on Outdoor Journal Radio, Ang and Pete are joined by James Alofs to give us a year-one update on his project, WILD HOMESTEAD, which has him documenting his journey from city life to an off-grid cabin in the woods! Topics discussed included: the dream of homesteading; what it takes to move off the grid; going for broke; buying vacant land; picking a climate zone for homesteading; living off the land; dealing with bugs; the social life of a homesteader; wildlife encounters; Sudbury Saturday nights; meeting women in the woods; and much more!

