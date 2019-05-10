2019 Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Teams

Posted on by Fish'n Canada

The Fish’n Canada Show is excited and honoured to be the official title sponsor again for this year’s Carp Cup event. This year’s Carp Tournament will take place on Thursday, May 30th at 7:00 a.m. and conclude on Sunday, June 2nd at noon for a total of 77 hours of fishing on the St. Lawrence River.

The First Place winners will be rewarded $5000 cash and be granted entry to the 2020 World Carp Classic (approximate value $2500 CDN) with a paid flight to Europe.

On Wednesday, May 29th at 8:00 p.m. Angelo will be hosting the Peg Draw Ceremony at the McIntosh Inn Conference Room. Here, the 22 teams attending this year’s event will draw for their designated fishing spots.

A new all-or-nothing Biggest Fish pool will be collected at the Peg Draw. $25 per team (cash) is required if you wish to participate. Fish’n Canada will match the pool amount and will announce the winner on June 2nd.

Here is the list of teams for this year’s event:

  1. Vasilios Anastasiadis & Paul Cioca
  2. Peter Smith & Anthony Winter
  3. Ethan Lalonde & Brandon Brownlee
  4. Colin Marshall & Nick Tietjen
  5. Justin Lamare & Christian Bourque
  6. Maxime Thériault & Rachid Lalami (Returning Champions)
  7. Martin Boulanger & Marc-Antoine Maillé
  8. Jason Morton & Simon Stewart
  9. Andrew Walker & Sean Jerome
  10. Dave Pendlebury & Clint Murray
  11. Jim Swierzewski & Dave Ryckman
  12. Norm Farmer & Vali Pavaloaia
  13. Kevin Girolametto & Robert Goldie
  14. Nathan Cutler & Jeremy Cutler
  15. Michel Dumont & Arthur Wolowski
  16. Yves Vang Yeng & Leila Chao
  17. John Bulmer & Damir Sulejmani
  18. Jean-Charles Gris & Ryan Leyland
  19. Zachary Lima & Armand Pouladi
  20. Jesse Gallant & Martin Gent
  21. Eddie Idilio Cestra & Vince white
  22. Nicolae Ursachi & Mihai Suciu

One Reply to “2019 Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Teams”

  1. Pingback: Carp Tournament - Canada Carp Cup - Improved Carp Angling

Leave a Reply

Back to top
By visiting this site, you agree to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy. Find out more.