2019 Fish’n Canada Carp Cup Teams

The Fish’n Canada Show is excited and honoured to be the official title sponsor again for this year’s Carp Cup event. This year’s Carp Tournament will take place on Thursday, May 30th at 7:00 a.m. and conclude on Sunday, June 2nd at noon for a total of 77 hours of fishing on the St. Lawrence River.

The First Place winners will be rewarded $5000 cash and be granted entry to the 2020 World Carp Classic (approximate value $2500 CDN) with a paid flight to Europe.

On Wednesday, May 29th at 8:00 p.m. Angelo will be hosting the Peg Draw Ceremony at the McIntosh Inn Conference Room. Here, the 22 teams attending this year’s event will draw for their designated fishing spots.

A new all-or-nothing Biggest Fish pool will be collected at the Peg Draw. $25 per team (cash) is required if you wish to participate. Fish’n Canada will match the pool amount and will announce the winner on June 2nd.

Here is the list of teams for this year’s event:

Vasilios Anastasiadis & Paul Cioca Peter Smith & Anthony Winter Ethan Lalonde & Brandon Brownlee Colin Marshall & Nick Tietjen Justin Lamare & Christian Bourque Maxime Thériault & Rachid Lalami (Returning Champions) Martin Boulanger & Marc-Antoine Maillé Jason Morton & Simon Stewart Andrew Walker & Sean Jerome Dave Pendlebury & Clint Murray Jim Swierzewski & Dave Ryckman Norm Farmer & Vali Pavaloaia Kevin Girolametto & Robert Goldie Nathan Cutler & Jeremy Cutler Michel Dumont & Arthur Wolowski Yves Vang Yeng & Leila Chao John Bulmer & Damir Sulejmani Jean-Charles Gris & Ryan Leyland Zachary Lima & Armand Pouladi Jesse Gallant & Martin Gent Eddie Idilio Cestra & Vince white Nicolae Ursachi & Mihai Suciu