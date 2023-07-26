Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 03: How to Buy a Lodge with Bryan Dykstra

This week on The Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network’s “Diaries of a Lodge Owner”, I sat with the most accomplished real estate agent in the land! Specializing in brokering northern tourist operation deals. This giant has bought, operated and sold more of these businesses than anyone in Ontario history, Brian Dykstra!

On this show, we’re going to let our imaginations run wild! We all know that anyone who has had the pleasure to experience a fishing lodge in a northern paradise has also dreamed of owning one!

So let’s dive in and see how we can make your dreams come to life! – Let’s buy a fishing lodge!

Leave a Reply

Eating Wild Podcast Episode 5: The ‘Stang and the Sashimi

This week on Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, the boys are in the studio to recap their trip…
fnc logo

Subscribe to Our Newsletter

Get Access to Our Contests, Special Offers, and Fishing News

Fea-facebook Fea-instagram Fea-twitter Fea-youtube

© 2023 Fish’n Canada Show. All rights reserved. Proudly Developed by your chums at WebHoster.ca

IP address: 107.178.239.204Country: City: Operating system: Mac OS XBrowser: Chrome 99.0Display: DesktopJavaScript Enabled: Cookies Enabled: 1Third-Party Cookies Enabled: Screen Size: Number of Logical CPU Cores: WebGL Renderer:

Our Authors

Fish’n Stories

Fish Science

Opinions

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

DESTINATIONS

CONTESTS

NEWS

HOTSPOTS

TV

Outdoor Journal Radio

 

Camping

Conservation

Eating Wild

Fishing

Ice Fishing

Tackle

Wilderness Skills

Gear

Airing Schedule

Poll

Fish East

Eating Wild

FNC Listicles

Live

About

Contact us

Login/Register