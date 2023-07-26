Diaries of a Lodge Owner Episode 03: How to Buy a Lodge with Bryan Dykstra

This week on The Outdoor Journal Radio Podcast Network’s “Diaries of a Lodge Owner”, I sat with the most accomplished real estate agent in the land! Specializing in brokering northern tourist operation deals. This giant has bought, operated and sold more of these businesses than anyone in Ontario history, Brian Dykstra!

On this show, we’re going to let our imaginations run wild! We all know that anyone who has had the pleasure to experience a fishing lodge in a northern paradise has also dreamed of owning one!

So let’s dive in and see how we can make your dreams come to life! – Let’s buy a fishing lodge!