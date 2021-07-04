Boat Safety Tips from the MNRF

Boat safety is incredibly important and Conservation officers want to remind you that life jackets save lives.

Did you know wearing a life jacket or personal floatation device can save your life?

Over 65% of all preventable fatal drownings take place in rivers and lakes and that’s why Ontario’s conservation officers are reminding the public to be safe on Ontario waters.

Boat Safety Tips:

Always remember to wear a personal floatation or a life jacket

Take a boating course

Don’t operate a boat while impaired

Inspect your vessel and safety equipment before going out on the water

Be aware of the dangers of being in cold water in the early spring

Ontario’s conservation officers inspect marine safety equipment and patrol various locations for your protection. With your help, Ontario can have a safe boating season.

Remember, if you see a natural resource violation be sure to call the ministry TIPS line at 1-877-847-7667 toll-free anytime or contact your local MNRF office. You can also call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The ministry supports important campaigns like the National Safe Boating Awareness Week May 18-24, 2019.