Coronavirus Affects Fishing: Shimano Missing Bassmaster Classic Expo

Is the current Coronavirus scare affecting the fishing industry?

You bet it is. Just think about all the fishing related products that are manufactured in China and sent out worldwide. The whole thing is scary.

As an example, rod and reel giant Shimano has not only dropped out of the currently running 2020 Bassmaster Classic Expo but as well the Houston Fishing Show and the Fred Hall Long Beach show.

For companies like these to omit themselves from such a spectacle as the Classic, it’s a very serious decision.

The big question is, will this scare affect the upcoming ICAST show this summer? If so, it would be a huge hit on the industry.

Here’s a look at the Coronavirus cases

Shimano Press Release:

The Fred Hall Long Beach Show, the Houston Fishing Show and Bassmaster Classic Expo are all times to celebrate and connect with the fishing community that we love. We share new products, best practices and most importantly, face time with our fans, retailers and passionate anglers from around the world.

After significant deliberation, Shimano has decided to not attend these shows due to escalating concerns about the Coronavirus and any potential post-show quarantine for our team. The health and wellness of our employees and continuance of our business are our top priorities in this continually developing situation.

“While our Shimano staff from U.S. and Canada offices – including our manufacturing facilities for G. Loomis rods in Woodland, Wash. and PowerPro braid in Grand Junction, Colo. – will not be attending the Expo per our corporate, worldwide effort to keep its Team Shimano members safe from any possible contact, and especially any potential post-event quarantine protocols due to Coronavirus, Shimano reps and pro staff from the area will be assisting at exhibiting retailers (including Mark’s Outdoors from Birmingham, Alabama and Land Big Fish from Kentucky) showcasing our reels and rods,” said John Mazurkiewicz. “We’re launching the new Metanium baitcasting reels with ‘CoreSolid Body’ construction, an expansion to our Poison Adrena and Expride rod series, showcasing the expanding line-up of G. Loomis IMX-PRO bass rods including the new ‘Classic Action’ models, and we’ll have all our award-winning PowerPro Super8Slick V2 braid available including ‘Moon Shine’. While missing out on all the interaction with anglers and the excitement of the Classic Expo was a difficult decision (plus cheering on Shimano/G. Loomis pros including Jeff Gustafson, Keith combs and Greg DiPalma fishing in the Classic), we are simply looking out for our Team members and our operations leading into the spring fishing season.”