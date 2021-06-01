More Boat Launches To Be Opening

We have been hearing of more boat launches opening up throughout Ontario but ALL with cautions put out with regards to the practice of physical distancing. No close contact with anyone around the launching areas; leave lots of room from vehicle to vehicle, and keep at least 2 meters away from others in the same boat (for those who live at different addresses).

Thanks to all who have been posting on our Fish’n Canada social pages with information and links towards this subject.

This is what we’ve heard so far:

TWEED

The town of Tweed has recently opened up two launches on Stoco Lake: the Cosy Cove Boat Launch and the Tweed Public Boat Launch. Go here for the story.

SARNIA

The City of Sarnia has reopened the boat launch at Sarnia Bay situated on the St. Clair River.

Sarnia Mayor Mike Bradley says that they will continue to monitor the use of the launch and if people are abusing it, they will deal with it through the normal process. Here’s the story.

MARMORA

We saw a social post that the Marmora town ramp opened last week.

CITY OF KAWARTHA LAKES

Again, via social media, we read “On May 14th the municipality named The City of Kawartha Lakes plans to reopen most of their public launches.”

note: “The City of Kawartha Lakes” is just one municipality within the region and does NOT encompass all of the Kawarthas.

As per the Kawartha Lakes website:

Boat Launches; We are preparing to open public boat launches across the municipality Thursday, May 14.

BELLEVILLE AND TRENTON

Through a reliable resource, the main launches in Belleville and Trenton are now open or are very soon to open up.

So far the Trenton Freshco launch is open and the George & Herchimer launches in Belleville are open (docks are barricaded to prevent people from gathering but ramps are clear).

WHITEWATER REGION near PEMBROKE

Thanks to Lewis Lambert for the following info:

The provincial emergency order required the closure of marinas; however, boat launches were not included. Accordingly, Township staff are installing dock systems to allow for the opening of the following boat launches. Physical distancing measures must be followed and please keep 6 feet from others. Go here for the story.

Muskrat Boat Launches: Monday, May 4, 2020

Ottawa River Boat Launches: Monday, May 11, 2020

MARATHON

Thanks to Amy Whitehorne Mackie who posted “Marathon opened yesterday with very specific launching and parking instructions.”

KEARNEY

Thanks to Shirley Reeds for the following: All boat launches in Kearney, Ontario are open.

As per the Kearney website: “Boat Ramps and Trails are OPEN for use. Please respect Social Distancing guidelines.”

HUNTSVILLE & ALMAGUIN (eastern half of Parry Sound District)

Thanks to Rick Thomas for this: “Huntsville and Almaguin launches have been opened.”

CHATHAM-KENT

According to a social post on our Fish’n Canada Facebook page by Kyle Nead, Chatham-Kent public launches never closed. Only marinas.

This is what we have discovered so far. We assume that more are open, we just haven’t heard specifics.

Thanks to all who have kept us in the loop via social posts and please, if you find any new information on launching details across Canada, keep us notified.