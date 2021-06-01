Pandemic Effects on Boat Sales – It May Surprise You!

As we all know, the Covid 19 pandemic has wreaked havoc throughout the world. The obvious negative results are illness and the death toll on human lives. Something that we will never get back.

Another negative is the economy. Businesses involved in the food and restaurant industry, retail stores, tourism (including many fishing lodges), transportation, manufacturing, and more have all been hit hard.

Then of course are the reductions in income as well as a rise in unemployment. This truly is a global disaster – for some.

On the other side of the coin, certain industries are having a banner “pandemic” year with sales going through the roof and so far, it is not slowing down.

One such sector is the boating industry.

The latest National Marine Manufacturers Association (NMMA) newsletter reports some astounding numbers. They state that in the US, “2020 was an extraordinary year for new powerboat sales” and they attribute it to the pandemic. From what we have heard from dealerships, Princecraft and Mercury, the same goes for Canada.

Here are a few of the NMMA sales stats:

Personal Watercraft: estimated to be up 8 percent to 82,000 units in 2020

Wake Boats: estimated to be up 20 percent to 13,000 units in 2020.

Freshwater Fishing Boats and Pontoons Boats: expected to be up 12 percent to 143,000 units.

Are you one of those that are surprised or are you one of those that are saying “I knew it”?

For the complete newsletter on these plus stats on the industry’s size, makeup and demographics, check out this NMMA article.

This link will help you stay abreast of the Canadian boating industry.