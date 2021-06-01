Poacher Gets Nailed with 125 Wildlife Charges

So, do you think poachers are greedy?

Of course they are, that’s a no brainer.

This American poacher however, takes the cake as far as greed goes. At least that’s what it looks like on the surface (as we’ve said time and time again, there’s more not caught than ones that are).

The poacher, 56-year-old Kurt Johnston Duncan from Pickford Michigan was prosecuted Wednesday morning in Chippewa County’s 91st District Court on 125 wildlife misdemeanour charges.

The charges include illegally harvesting 18 wolves over the past 18 months, and killing and disposing of three bald eagles. That’s right, BALD EAGLES! Wolves and bald eagles are both protected species in Michigan.

There are also charges for killing deer, turkey, bear, and bobcat.

Duncan pleaded not guilty on all charges, but could face:

• Up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each wolf.

• Up to 90 days in jail and $1,000 fine for each eagle.

• Restitution of $1,500 per eagle and $500 per wolf.

• Up to 90 days in jail and $500 fine each for the other wildlife crimes.

There was a total of $86,500 in fines and restitution payments based on the penalty structure. However, the Prosecuting Attorney’s Office is seeking $30,000.

To cap all of this lunacy off, Duncan, after all, is said and done and he’s been charged with the above, says his reason is he “likes to do it.” Wow! 30-grand isn’t nearly enough for this kind of attitude.

