Salmon Snagging is Legal In Alaska

Did you ever in your wildest dreams think that snagging any species of fish and especially Salmon would be legal?

Well we sure didn’t until we saw this latest news from the Alaska Department of Fish and Game.

From this year’s emergency order:

(Homer) – The Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G) is liberalizing existing sport fishing regulations at the Nick Dudiak Fishing Lagoon (Lagoon) and adjacent waters excluding the Homer Boat Harbor by opening this area to snagging through the weekend beginning 12:00 p.m. (noon) Friday, June 25 through 11:59 p.m. Sunday, June 27, 2021. The areas open to snagging includes the Lagoon and the waters from the Homer city dock (near the entrance to the Homer Boat Harbor) northwest along the east side of the Homer Spit to an ADF&G marker located approximately 200 yards northwest of the entrance to the Lagoon, and 300 feet from the shore. The waters open to snagging do not include the Homer Boat Harbor. The Homer Barge Basin approximately 0.5 miles northwest of the Lagoon is closed to all sport fishing by regulation.

“This will give anglers a greater chance this weekend of harvesting the buildup of king salmon that are currently in the Lagoon” stated Area Management Biologist Mike Booz.

As we looked further into this, Angelo found numerous articles and YouTube videos showing different areas of Alaska that permit legal snagging.

“I know I’ve never heard of this” continues Angelo Viola “sometimes we come across the craziest stories and then learn so much in the aftermath.”

“Who are we to question Fish and Game departments decisions” says Fish’n Canada’s Pete Bowman “I know I’m no biologist; there must be some good rationale behind it. And the best part is, these YouTube videos actually show HOW to snag Salmon… crazy!”