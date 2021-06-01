State Record Yellow Perch Caught While Ice Fishing

Here is a second report on yet another state record panfish recently caught in the US. This time it was a Yellow Perch. Adam Mann of Mosinee, Wisconsin, landed this 3.22-pound pot-bellied beast that was 16.25-inches long and had a 15.5-inch girth (almost as wide as it was long). He caught it while ice fishing on a waterbody called Lake Cascade in Idaho on March 9. The catch was verified on a certified scale and inspected by a Fish and Game biologist. In addition to this Yellow Perch, we recently reported a state record Crappie… wow these are monster panfish!

Mann lives and fishes mostly in Wisconsin however he and some buddies took a fishing trip to Idaho seeking big Yellow Perch. Good alternative!

Mann’s new 3.22lb Yellow Perch state record beat the previous record of 2.96 lbs. This may not seem significant to some, but over a ¼ of a pound on a panfish is a huge difference.

Impressive fish for sure, well done Adam! Here is the local Idaho news story.