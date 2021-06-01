Three Canadian Anglers Vying For Classic Title

Bass fishing history will be made on March 6th 7th 8th when three Canadian anglers – brothers Cory and Chris Johnston and Jeff Gustafson are among the field of 53 elite world-class bass anglers in the “Super Bowl of fishing”, the 50th edition of the Bassmaster Classic.

This year’s event takes place on Lake Guntersville located in north-east Alabama, a hotbed of Bass fishing, but what’s really interesting about this year’s event is that there will be as many Canadians competing in the field as there will be Alabamans. GO CANADA GO!

