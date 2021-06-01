Why the Maniac Boater Terrorized Anglers

To follow up on our story from a short time back when a maniacal boater decided to dangerously drive around and between numerous boats fishing in a specific area, we have dug a bit deeper. Like us, most people were bewildered by these actions. What would drive a person to do such a dangerous stunt?

Well, this news story may well explain the rage that Cobourg, Ontario resident, Randy Crossen, who was charged in the above incident, had running through his head during his dangerous rampage.

From what we have dug up, there was a “flotilla” of fishing boats set up near Crossen’s cottage on Rice Lake. This was not just on one occasion, but many. Apparently, this group of anglers were not adhering to all the Ontario Fishing Regulations. The main concern was the use of lights. Now don’t get this wrong; you are allowed lights in and on your boat (in fact, it’s illegal not to have navigational lights in the dark). However, by law, you are not allowed to use those lights to attract fish while angling.

The Ministry of Natural Resources and Forestry received several complaints warranting an investigation into the issue. What they found was quite shocking. As per the Ontario Fishing Regulations, in the General prohibitions section, it is illegal to:

Use artificial lights to attract fish except when fishing for Rainbow Smelt, Lake Whitefish or Lake Herring (Cisco) using a dip net or if the light is part of a lure attached to a line used in angling.

Charges Laid

On both Friday, October 16, and Saturday, October 17, 25 charges were laid against the group of anglers in this story.

In no particular order:

· 15 charges for using artificial lights for the purpose of attracting fish.

· 2 charges for fishing without a license

· 5 charges for improper navigation lights or lack of use

· 2 charges for improper safety equipment on a water vessel

· 1 charge for keeping a Walleye over the size limit.

Justified?

So, with this obvious group of non-law abiding anglers engaging in illegal actions, is Randy Crossen forgiven? Is he justified in driving through this group of boats? We don’t think so. What Crossen did was dangerous—even life-threatening. The right thing was to call the MNRF or the OPP. Taking a vigilante approach will never end well, as we will probably see after Randy Crossen goes to court.

No matter where you are from, learn or have easy access to your local law constabularies like MNRF TIPS line or Canadian Crime Stoppers.

Today’s Northumberland has the full story.