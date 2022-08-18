The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 113 w/ Gregg Thomas

In this episode we reunite with Gregg Thomas. Gregg needs no introduction. He is one of the pioneers of muskie fishing in the US and is the current co-owner of Musky Hunter Magazine. Topics covered in this session include:

Musky Hunter Magazine going digital

The new Musky Hunter Magazine app and its cool features

How to break down zones to find active fish

Boatside tactics on LOTW

The ongoing debate over using sophisticated electronics