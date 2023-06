On the inaugural episode of Outdoor Journal Radio’s Eating Wild podcast, Chef Antonio “Smash” Meleca introduces you to his team Luis “Topdog” Pereira and Daniel “Hookset” Martins.



Tune in to hear how three celebrity chefs became so enamoured with the outdoors, whether deer mind Dan’s dart smoke, why their first whitetail deer tasted so bad, and how to make the perfect venison tenderloin!

