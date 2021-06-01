Garmin Adds More Anglers to its 2020 Marine Pro Team

Garmin’s marine division has yet again, added to its professional angler roster. Angelo and Pete are always keen as to “who will we get next”, much like a professional sports team.

New this year are Brent Ehrler (MLF), Brian Latimer (B.A.S.S.), Jeremy Lawyer (FLW), Kyle Walters (FLW), James Watson (MLF) and Jimmy Houston, host of Jimmy Houston Outdoors.

“As far as the new addition of tournament pros,” Pete says “Garmin has hit yet another home run. This is a diverse group of guys that can certainly get the job done”

Having players on all the fields (FLW, MLF & BASS) is needed when it comes to a solid marketing strategy.

“The one guy, however” says Ang “is our ol’ pal Jimmy Houston. He’s still a solid tournament angler, his TV show is seen by millions and best of all, he’s such a hoot as far as personality is concerned.”

Angelo continues “When you put Jimmy in a room with fellow Garmin Pro Bill Dance and their long-time buddy Roland Martin, there’s hysterics throughout. Jimmy will be a huge influence for Garmin.”

Garmin is making a push towards the new ECHOMAP™ Ultra 10- and 12-inch touchscreen chartplotters. These units are more “angler oriented” without all the extra’s that are designed more for cruisers and yachts. The Ultra’s come preloaded with Garmin’s latest and most detail-rich LakeVü g3 maps that blend the best of both Garmin and Navionics content together to deliver unparalleled coverage, detail, and convenience. The ECHOMAP Ultras feature built-in support for Garmin’s crystal-clear Ultra High-Definition scanning sonar as well as the award-winning Panoptix LiveScope™ series. For a live, real-time look at the structure, bait and fish swimming below and around the boat – important for not only finding the fish but also observing their behavior – the team will be running the Panoptix LiveScope System, winner of the 2018 ICAST Best of Show.

BTW, if you haven’t heard yet, Fish’n Canada is giving away an 8400 in our latest contest.

Nearly all of the pros will also be outfitted with the Garmin Force™ trolling motor, the most powerful and efficient freshwater trolling motor on the market today, and the 2019 ICAST Best of Show champion. Thanks to its unique brushless motor, the Force operates at either 36V or 24V with almost undetectable levels of sonar and motor noise both below and above the water. It wirelessly integrates to a Garmin chartplotter, and the built-in autopilot with integrated heading sensor and GPS provides anchor lock, heading hold and cruise control.

For Garmin’s press release, click here

To see Jimmy Houston’s YouTube channel, click here