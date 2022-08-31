The Ugly Pike Podcast ep. 114

This episode is a little different.  We were grateful to be joined by resident anglers Chelsea Lynn, Nik Birmingham, and owner of Tama Kwa Resort and 5 Star Fishing, Nikko Guido.  We opened a few cans of Ugly Pike Pilsner and had a good ole fishin’ chat session about hunting muskies on the Nip and what makes Lake Nipissing the famous, and sometimes infamous fishery that it is!

Ugly Pike Podcast was started in June 2017 by two lifelong anglers and friends, Chris Walter and Frank Ungaro. Started initially as a casual and fun project to bolster their own knowledge of muskie fishing, the podcast quickly caught fire and grew to unexpected heights. In under 2 years, the show has seen almost 33,000 downloads and has had the honour of interviewing esteemed muskie angling experts such as Angelo Viola, Gord Pyzer, Al Lindner, John Anderson, and many, many more. The Ugly Pike Studio is located steps away from Chris and Frank’s home water – the challenging Niagara River, but they travel frequently across Ontario in search of the next great esox giant! Chris and Frank plan on further developing the podcast and fishing all over North America where muskies are found.
