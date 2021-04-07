Facebook
The Ugly Pike Podcast: Shawn Degagne (Part 2) – Episode 85

Part 2 in the discussion with lodge owner and Nipissing guide Shawn Degagne. Chris and Frank also give insights into the episode and discuss what is coming up in the muskie world in Spring 2021.

Previous Ugly Pike Episodes:

“THE GREAT ONTARIO GET-AWAY GIVE-AWAY.”

 

NO PURCHASE OF ANY KIND IS NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN.

Description:

  • The Great Ontario Getaway Giveaway runs form April 1st to August 31st.
  • $100,000.00 worth of fabulous All Expense Paid trips to a Northern Ontario destination of a life time will be given away.
  • Each month is a separate segment with-in the event.
  • There are 5 monthly segments and 1 Grand Finale segment. ( total of 6 segments)
  • Enter as a contestant, voter, or both to increase your chances of winning.
  • Monthly segment winners must accumulate votes to win. Top 5 monthly winners.   
  • As a Contestant and a voter, you can vote for yourself once per day.
  • As a Voter you can cast up to 5 votes every 24-hours for the duration of the event. Voters can only cast one (1) vote per contestant per day (5 different contestants per day) Grand Finale prizes will be determined by random draws, the more votes you cast the better your odds of winning.
  • Open to all legal residence of Canada who are age of majority in the province or territory of residence at time of entry.

Odds of winning depend on number of eligible entries and votes received before closing dates. For full rules and entry details of each contest draws visit:  fishncanada.com/contest.